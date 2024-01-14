trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709670
'Aim to listen to your ‘Mann ki Baat..’, says Rahul Gandhi from Manipur

|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Second phase of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has started from today. This journey of Rahul Gandhi has been named Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Which started from Thoubal of Manipur. Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover 110 districts in 15 states. In this, Rahul will travel a distance of 6700 km.

