AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on RSS

Sonam | Updated: May 24, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Before the sixth phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi attacked BJP RSS in Prayagraj. AIMIM Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the people to vote without fear.