AIMIM had built Tipu Sultan's illegal monument on the middle of the road... now 'bulldozer'

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
A bulldozer has been run over an illegal monument of Tipu Sultan in Dhule city of Maharashtra. The office bearers of the local Hindu organization and BJP Yuva Morcha had complained. After which this action has taken place.

