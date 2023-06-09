NewsVideos
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP over Love Jihad

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi On BJP: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi made a big attack on BJP while addressing the rally. Hitting back at Love Jihad, Owaisi said, 'Love Jihad is utter nonsense. Why do you make bones in kebabs'.

