AIMIM spokesperson Mohammad Farhan accused of molestation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Prayagraj: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party spokesperson Mohammad Farhan has been accused of molestation. A case has been registered against AIMIM spokesperson Mohammad Farhan in Kareli police station under several serious sections including molestation.
Chandrayaan 3: Lift-off Date Announced, Next Big Proud Moment For India, Know What Has Changed?
play icon2:41
Chandrayaan 3: Lift-off Date Announced, Next Big Proud Moment For India, Know What Has Changed?
Heavy Rains: 'High Alert' in Kerala!
play icon8:4
Heavy Rains: 'High Alert' in Kerala!
Hindu girls molested again in Uttarakhand!
play icon13:39
Hindu girls molested again in Uttarakhand!
Amarnath Yatra stopped due to bad weather
play icon0:54
Amarnath Yatra stopped due to bad weather
Devastation due to cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharchula
play icon3:11
Devastation due to cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharchula
