AIMIM spokesperson said a big thing – democratic system is being implemented in the country.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
AIMIM spokesperson Pawan Rao Ambedkar said at the inauguration of the new parliament that this whole process has been unconstitutional and undemocratic, the Prime Minister of this country takes oath on the basis of the country's constitution. Yesterday the whole country and the world saw that a system is being established which is unconstitutional and undemocratic.

