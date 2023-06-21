NewsVideos
AIMIM spokesperson said - Why Surya Namaskar be imposed on me?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing yoga at the United Nations Headquarters in a while. During this, representatives of 180 countries also participated in it. Today the 9th International Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a yoga session from the United Nations Headquarters in New York shortly

Ashes 2023 Controversy: England Supporters Mock Steve Smith With 'Saw You Cry On Telly' Chants
play icon1:8
Ashes 2023 Controversy: England Supporters Mock Steve Smith With 'Saw You Cry On Telly' Chants
Tight security! PM Modi reached UN..the reason behind the dress code will make you proud
play icon9:40
Tight security! PM Modi reached UN..the reason behind the dress code will make you proud
TTK: 'Today we won! Congress used to compare Hindutva with Boko Haram.
play icon9:42
TTK: 'Today we won! Congress used to compare Hindutva with Boko Haram.
International Yoga Day: PM Modi Participates In The Yoga Day Celebration At The UN Headquarters
play icon1:0
International Yoga Day: PM Modi Participates In The Yoga Day Celebration At The UN Headquarters
Hardeep Puri On PM Modi US Visit: Hardeep Puri's big statement on Modi's US visit. Breaking News |
play icon2:26
Hardeep Puri On PM Modi US Visit: Hardeep Puri's big statement on Modi's US visit. Breaking News |

