AIMPLB calls emergency meeting after PM Modi's statement on Uniform Civil Code

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Uniform Civil Code: After PM Modi's statement on Uniform Civil Code, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) called an emergency meeting in Lucknow. This meeting went on till late night. In fact, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi while addressing the public meeting made a big statement about UCC and said that 'people are being instigated on UCC'. Two laws in one house will not run the house '. After which, taking a tough step, AIMPLB called an emergency meeting.

