Air Force's air show for the first time in Jammu, Suryakiran aerobatic team shows strength

|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Air Show: On the occasion of the merger day of Jammu with India, an air show of the Air Force was organized for the first time, in which the Suryakiran aerobatic team showed its strength.
