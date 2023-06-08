NewsVideos
videoDetails

Air India’s rescue flight departs for Magadan, to carry stranded passengers to San Francisco

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on June 7, held a Press Conference in Delhi regarding Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight that was diverted to Magadan, Russia on 6th June. He said that flight will land at the earliest and carry the passengers to San Francisco. “Must be in the air. The flight will land at the earliest and carry the passengers to San Francisco,” said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

All Videos

Dead body of women found in Mumbai's Mira Road in several pieces
0:47
Dead body of women found in Mumbai's Mira Road in several pieces
Australia hit 327 runs on first day in WTC Finals
5:6
Australia hit 327 runs on first day in WTC Finals
All like-minded parties to meet in Patna on June 23: Tejashwi Yadav
2:17
All like-minded parties to meet in Patna on June 23: Tejashwi Yadav
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’
4:44
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside court, security personnel describe horrifying incident
5:37
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside court, security personnel describe horrifying incident

Trending Videos

0:47
Dead body of women found in Mumbai's Mira Road in several pieces
5:6
Australia hit 327 runs on first day in WTC Finals
2:17
All like-minded parties to meet in Patna on June 23: Tejashwi Yadav
4:44
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’
5:37
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead inside court, security personnel describe horrifying incident