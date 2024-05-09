Advertisement
Air India to cut down flights due to mass sick leave by cabin crew

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 09, 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Air India to cut down flights due to mass sick leave taken by cabin crew. As per latest reports, more than 90 flights have been affected due to mass sick leave.

