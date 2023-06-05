NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ajay said on life imprisonment to Mukhtar Ansari, 'I was waiting for this decision for 32 years'

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand: The decision of the MPMLA court came today in the Awadhesh Rai murder case that took place 32 years ago. In this case Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. Regarding this Awadhesh Rai's brother Ajay Rai said, 'I was waiting for this decision for 32 years'

All Videos

JP Nadda met General Suhag, handed over a booklet on the achievements of the government in 9 years
1:6
JP Nadda met General Suhag, handed over a booklet on the achievements of the government in 9 years
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
0:53
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure
1:11
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure
Meet Ameca: A lifelike humanoid robot that can master facial expressions with eerie precision
2:38
Meet Ameca: A lifelike humanoid robot that can master facial expressions with eerie precision
Life sentence announced to Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case
4:21
Life sentence announced to Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case

Trending Videos

1:6
JP Nadda met General Suhag, handed over a booklet on the achievements of the government in 9 years
0:53
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
1:11
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure
2:38
Meet Ameca: A lifelike humanoid robot that can master facial expressions with eerie precision
4:21
Life sentence announced to Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case
awadhesh rai hatyakand,ajay rai exclusive,awadhesh rai murder case,avdesh rai murder case,awdhesh rai murder case,Krishnanand Rai murder case,awadhesh rai murder case latest update,mukhtar convicted in awadhesh rai murder case,mukhtar ansari cases,murder case,Uttarakhand CM,Rajasthan Patrika,awdhesh rai,awadhesh rai murder,Awadhesh Rai,patrika uttar pradesh,Akhilesh,patrika uttar pradesh news,uttar pradesh local news,shivpal yadav latest news,Zee News,