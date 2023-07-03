trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629971
Ajit Pawar calls meeting after becoming deputy CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Ajit Pawar will hold an important meeting with his supporting MLAs at Devagiri bungalow today. This meeting can start at 10 am today.
