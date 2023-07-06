trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631470
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ajit Pawar made his intentions clear, said- 'I want to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Ajit Pawar said that he wants to become the CM of Maharashtra so that he can implement the schemes he has for the welfare of the people. During this, Ajit Pawar also mentioned his uncle Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar said that Sharad Pawar is a god for us, we seek his blessings.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

IMD alert for heavy rain with strong winds in Rajasthan including Delhi-NCR
play icon0:47
IMD alert for heavy rain with strong winds in Rajasthan including Delhi-NCR
Maharashtra NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi
play icon1:1
Maharashtra NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin about Sankat Chaturthi
play icon15:14
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin about Sankat Chaturthi
Tragic road accident in Mexico, bus full of passengers fell into the ditch, 27 killed, 21 injured
play icon0:53
Tragic road accident in Mexico, bus full of passengers fell into the ditch, 27 killed, 21 injured
Rain in Darbhanga exposed the secrets of the Municipal Corporation, see the condition of submerged DMCH
play icon0:42
Rain in Darbhanga exposed the secrets of the Municipal Corporation, see the condition of submerged DMCH
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

IMD alert for heavy rain with strong winds in Rajasthan including Delhi-NCR
play icon0:47
IMD alert for heavy rain with strong winds in Rajasthan including Delhi-NCR
Maharashtra NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi
play icon1:1
Maharashtra NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin about Sankat Chaturthi
play icon15:14
Today Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin about Sankat Chaturthi
Tragic road accident in Mexico, bus full of passengers fell into the ditch, 27 killed, 21 injured
play icon0:53
Tragic road accident in Mexico, bus full of passengers fell into the ditch, 27 killed, 21 injured
Rain in Darbhanga exposed the secrets of the Municipal Corporation, see the condition of submerged DMCH
play icon0:42
Rain in Darbhanga exposed the secrets of the Municipal Corporation, see the condition of submerged DMCH
Ajit Pawar,maharashtra ncp crisis,Sharad Pawar,Maharashtra news,NCP Political crisis,Devendra Fadnavis,NCP MLAs,BJP,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra,Maharashtra news,maharashtra politics live,maharashtra politics latest news,Maharashtra CM,Maharastra,Maharashtra deputy CM,Maharashtra floor test,floor test maharashtra,maharashtra ncp crisis,Politics in Maharashtra,Deputy CM of Maharashtra,