Chargesheet filed against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in Land For Job Case

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Land For Job Case: A charge sheet has been filed against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the Land for Job case. Please inform that a total of 17 people have been made accused in this charge sheet. After this, the politics of Bihar has heated up and counter-allegations are going on.
