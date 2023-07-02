trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629879
Ajit was angry with Pawar's decision, rebelled and showed his power!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023
Politics was going on at a slow pace on Sunday, when there was an earthquake in the political corridors of Maharashtra. And this earthquake stopped when the Eknath Shinde government turned into a 'triple engine' government... and Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde-Fadnavis double engine government as the third engine. In Pune away from Mumbai, Pawar remained ignorant of all this and nephew Ajit 'played'.
