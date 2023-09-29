trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668451
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akali Dal leader Surjeet Singh shot dead in Punjab

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Akali Dal leader Surjit Singh has been shot dead in Punjab. The miscreants opened fire on the Akali Dal leader.
Follow Us

All Videos

Violence witnessed in Manipur once again
play icon0:46
Violence witnessed in Manipur once again
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution Dies At 98
play icon2:56
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution Dies At 98
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
play icon19:22
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
Khalistani Plan Exposed!
play icon27:51
Khalistani Plan Exposed!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
play icon30:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?

Trending Videos

Violence witnessed in Manipur once again
play icon0:46
Violence witnessed in Manipur once again
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution Dies At 98
play icon2:56
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution Dies At 98
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
play icon19:22
US On India Canada Tension: Pak journalist adamant on Khalistan!
Khalistani Plan Exposed!
play icon27:51
Khalistani Plan Exposed!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
play icon30:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
punjab akali dal leader murder,Akali Dal leader,akali dal leader murder,akali dal leader murder in punjab,Surjeet Singh,surjeet singh shot dead,Shiromani Akali Dal,Akali Dal,Parkash Singh Badal Death,akali dal youth leader,youth akali dal shot dead,Youth Akali Dal,youth akali dal leader shot dead,shots down akali dal leader,akali dal badal party,Prakash Singh Badal,akali leader shot dead,youth akali dal leader,akali dal student leader,breaking n ews,