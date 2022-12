videoDetails

Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur launches scathing attack on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

| Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday tore into the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government over the issue of drug addiction, alleging that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was "drinking and driving" the state.