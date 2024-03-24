Advertisement
Akhilesh can contest elections from Rampur seat along with Kannauj

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav- Akhilesh Yadav met Azam Khan in Sitapur jail. During this, discussions were held regarding finalizing the names of candidates for many seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In this meeting, Azam Khan advised Akhilesh Yadav to contest Lok Sabha elections from Rampul. In such a situation, Akhilesh can contest elections from Rampur seat along with Kannauj.

