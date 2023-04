videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP over Asad's Encounter

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

UP STF got huge success yesterday in Umesh Pal murder case. In Jhansi, UP STF did an encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and shooter Ghulam. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav made a serious allegation on BJP regarding this encounter and said, 'Encounter in view of elections'