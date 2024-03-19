NewsVideos
Akhilesh Yadav Breaking: Akhilesh Yadav's serious allegations against the government

Mar 19, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav Breaking: SP National President Akhilesh Yadav has made serious allegations against the government. He said that irregularities are being done in the voter list, votes of our people are being made missing. The government deliberately deleted the votes of 18 thousand socialists.

