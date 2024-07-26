videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav Calls UP Deputy CM KP Maurya 'Mohra'

Sonam | Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 05:58 PM IST

Amid speculations of infighting within the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has targeted them. Akhilesh Yadav quipped saying that he has heard that Maurya is just a pawn. He is the Wi-Fi password of Delhi. Akhilesh said that BJP leaders are spoiling the law and order. The game of Maurya and pawn is going on. Will the government run like this? If people from Delhi meet someone, now people from Lucknow have also started meeting people.