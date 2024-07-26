Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2770595
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav Calls UP Deputy CM KP Maurya 'Mohra'

Sonam|Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amid speculations of infighting within the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has targeted them. Akhilesh Yadav quipped saying that he has heard that Maurya is just a pawn. He is the Wi-Fi password of Delhi. Akhilesh said that BJP leaders are spoiling the law and order. The game of Maurya and pawn is going on. Will the government run like this? If people from Delhi meet someone, now people from Lucknow have also started meeting people.

All Videos

UP President Bhupendra Chaudhary's big statement on CM Yogi
Play Icon01:13
UP President Bhupendra Chaudhary's big statement on CM Yogi
Bareilly News: DM raids RTO office
Play Icon02:59
Bareilly News: DM raids RTO office
Rahul Gandhi Gets New Bungalow In Delhi
Play Icon02:13
Rahul Gandhi Gets New Bungalow In Delhi
Cylinder Blast in Kolkata
Play Icon00:52
Cylinder Blast in Kolkata
Elon Musk’s Daughter Hits Back After He Says 'She Was Killed By Woke Mind Virus’
Play Icon02:12
Elon Musk’s Daughter Hits Back After He Says 'She Was Killed By Woke Mind Virus’

Trending Videos

UP President Bhupendra Chaudhary's big statement on CM Yogi
play icon1:13
UP President Bhupendra Chaudhary's big statement on CM Yogi
Bareilly News: DM raids RTO office
play icon2:59
Bareilly News: DM raids RTO office
Rahul Gandhi Gets New Bungalow In Delhi
play icon2:13
Rahul Gandhi Gets New Bungalow In Delhi
Cylinder Blast in Kolkata
play icon0:52
Cylinder Blast in Kolkata
Elon Musk’s Daughter Hits Back After He Says 'She Was Killed By Woke Mind Virus’
play icon2:12
Elon Musk’s Daughter Hits Back After He Says 'She Was Killed By Woke Mind Virus’