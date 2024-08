videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav comments on Ayodhya Rape Case

Sonam | Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

Ayodhya Rape Case Update: Politics has once again heated up over the rape case in Ayodhya. Akhilesh Yadav today again gave a statement on the matter and said that DNA test of the accused should be done. Akhilesh also talked about being under pressure from the authorities. Whereas MP Awadhesh demanded to give Rs 20 lakh to the victim's family.