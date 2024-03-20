Advertisement
Akhilesh Yadav Comments On Budaun Double Murder Case

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav comments on the tragic Budaun double murder case in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Expressing concern, Yadav highlights the need for proactive police action from the outset to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

