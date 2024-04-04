Advertisement
Sanjay Singh makes huge remark on Lok Sabha Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Sanjay Singh made huge remark on Lok Sabha Elections. Following the order from Supreme Court, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday in Delhi Excise Policy case. Now , Sanjay Singh is strict over upcoming elections.

