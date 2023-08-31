trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656033
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav decides strategy for upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
INDIA Mumbai Meeting: Big news is coming from the meeting of India Opposition Alliance. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has decided the strategy in this ongoing meeting in Mumbai. According to reports, SP will propose 48 seats out of 80.
Follow Us

All Videos

Indian Army's 'power' in Pokhran
play icon5:8
Indian Army's 'power' in Pokhran
INDIA Breaking: Big news related to Mumbai meeting, 9 regional parties contacted INDIA alliance
play icon1:18
INDIA Breaking: Big news related to Mumbai meeting, 9 regional parties contacted INDIA alliance
Adani Group's share dropped after OCCRP report
play icon4:4
Adani Group's share dropped after OCCRP report
123 waqf properties of Delhi Waqf Board will be sealed!
play icon5:26
123 waqf properties of Delhi Waqf Board will be sealed!
INDIA Alliance Party to hold meeting for third day today
play icon10:39
INDIA Alliance Party to hold meeting for third day today

Trending Videos

Indian Army's 'power' in Pokhran
play icon5:8
Indian Army's 'power' in Pokhran
INDIA Breaking: Big news related to Mumbai meeting, 9 regional parties contacted INDIA alliance
play icon1:18
INDIA Breaking: Big news related to Mumbai meeting, 9 regional parties contacted INDIA alliance
Adani Group's share dropped after OCCRP report
play icon4:4
Adani Group's share dropped after OCCRP report
123 waqf properties of Delhi Waqf Board will be sealed!
play icon5:26
123 waqf properties of Delhi Waqf Board will be sealed!
INDIA Alliance Party to hold meeting for third day today
play icon10:39
INDIA Alliance Party to hold meeting for third day today
INDIA Alliance Meeting,india alliance mumbai meeting,India Alliance,india alliance meeting in mumbai,india alliance mumbai meeting news,Opposition meeting,india alliance mumbai meetting,Opposition alliance,india alliance 3rd meeting,live news,India Mumbai Meeting,india meeting in mumbai,live,indian news live,news today,opposition meeting today,india alliance meeting mumbai,opposition meeting mumbai,mumbai meeting,opposition meet mumbai,india alliance meet,