trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722853
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav denies to attend Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Rahul Gandhi is going to hold Nyaya Yatra in Amethi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has refused to attend Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Know in detail in this report why Akhilesh Yadav has refused to attend Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra.

All Videos

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma reaches Sandeshkhali to meet victims
Play Icon01:34
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma reaches Sandeshkhali to meet victims
Sp Leader Swami Prasad Maurya announced formation of his new Party
Play Icon02:47
Sp Leader Swami Prasad Maurya announced formation of his new Party
J&K Snowfall Attracts Foreign Skiers And Adventure Enthusiasts
Play Icon01:00
J&K Snowfall Attracts Foreign Skiers And Adventure Enthusiasts
Visit From 21 Countries: World Bank Delegation Explores Gujarat's Teaching Methods At Vidya Samiksha Kendra
Play Icon00:50
Visit From 21 Countries: World Bank Delegation Explores Gujarat's Teaching Methods At Vidya Samiksha Kendra
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal
Play Icon30:06
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal

Trending Videos

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma reaches Sandeshkhali to meet victims
play icon1:34
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma reaches Sandeshkhali to meet victims
Sp Leader Swami Prasad Maurya announced formation of his new Party
play icon2:47
Sp Leader Swami Prasad Maurya announced formation of his new Party
J&K Snowfall Attracts Foreign Skiers And Adventure Enthusiasts
play icon1:0
J&K Snowfall Attracts Foreign Skiers And Adventure Enthusiasts
Visit From 21 Countries: World Bank Delegation Explores Gujarat's Teaching Methods At Vidya Samiksha Kendra
play icon0:50
Visit From 21 Countries: World Bank Delegation Explores Gujarat's Teaching Methods At Vidya Samiksha Kendra
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal
play icon30:6
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Sambhal