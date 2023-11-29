trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693514
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav makes huge statement on CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
CM Yogi Vs Akhilesh Yadav: Winter session of UP Assembly is going on. Today, on the second day of the session, there was a dispute between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and SP President Akhilesh Yadav on the issue of health services.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi और Rahul Gandhi पर Owaisi ने किया जोरदार हमला | BJP | Congress
Play Icon1:35
Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi और Rahul Gandhi पर Owaisi ने किया जोरदार हमला | BJP | Congress
Rajasthan women Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her friend, returns home
Play Icon0:29
Rajasthan women Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her friend, returns home
'Government agents send patients to private hospitals' Akhilesh Yadav attack on CM Yogi
Play Icon5:36
'Government agents send patients to private hospitals' Akhilesh Yadav attack on CM Yogi
Who is Baba Baukhnag, on whom everyone trusts?
Play Icon14:5
Who is Baba Baukhnag, on whom everyone trusts?
Who is Gabbar Singh Negi Praised by PM Modi ?
Play Icon14:45
Who is Gabbar Singh Negi Praised by PM Modi ?

Trending Videos

Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi और Rahul Gandhi पर Owaisi ने किया जोरदार हमला | BJP | Congress
play icon1:35
Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi और Rahul Gandhi पर Owaisi ने किया जोरदार हमला | BJP | Congress
Rajasthan women Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her friend, returns home
play icon0:29
Rajasthan women Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her friend, returns home
'Government agents send patients to private hospitals' Akhilesh Yadav attack on CM Yogi
play icon5:36
'Government agents send patients to private hospitals' Akhilesh Yadav attack on CM Yogi
Who is Baba Baukhnag, on whom everyone trusts?
play icon14:5
Who is Baba Baukhnag, on whom everyone trusts?
Who is Gabbar Singh Negi Praised by PM Modi ?
play icon14:45
Who is Gabbar Singh Negi Praised by PM Modi ?
akhilesh yadav news,Akhilesh Yadav,akhilesh yadav latest news,CM Yogi,UP CM Yogi Adityanath,Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,CM Yogi Adityanath,session in up vidhan sabha,Samajwadi Party,up vidhansabha session 2023,Hindi News,akhilesh on cm yogi,cm yogi on akhilesh yadav,winter session 2023,up assembly session 2023,cm yogi vs akhilesh yadav,Trending,