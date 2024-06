videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav makes Samajwadi Party achieve huge victory

| Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 03:20 PM IST

After the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Samajwadi Party became the king in UP. Akhilesh Yadav gave the biggest victory to Samajwadi Party. Know in this report who is in danger from Akhilesh's strong comeback?