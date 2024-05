videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav Rally Video: Helicopter creates stir in Akhilesh Yadav's rally

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 07:00 PM IST

There was a stir after seeing the helicopter in Akhilesh Yadav's rally, the video of which has come. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were to address a joint rally in Phulpur, UP, but due to the huge crowd of workers going out of control, both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh returned without addressing the rally. In the rally, the workers broke the barricade and reached the stage.