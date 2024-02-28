trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725810
Akhilesh Yadav summoned by CBI

Sonam|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav CBI Notice: CBI has sent a notice to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh has been summoned in the illegal mining case. Akhilesh Yadav has been called for questioning on Thursday. Notice has been issued to Akhilesh Yadav under section 160 of CrPC.

