trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717635
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently conducting the 'Nyay Yatra.' This journey has now reached Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has made a significant statement on Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra. In this report, watch what Akhilesh Yadav has said.

All Videos

Muslim religious leader assaulted in MP's Damoh, tension in the area
Play Icon4:49
Muslim religious leader assaulted in MP's Damoh, tension in the area
PM Modi's speech in Guwahati
Play Icon8:6
PM Modi's speech in Guwahati
Know how the weather is in Delhi NCR?
Play Icon11:54
Know how the weather is in Delhi NCR?
Crime branch action on Atishi, notice in 'Operation Lotus' case
Play Icon7:16
Crime branch action on Atishi, notice in 'Operation Lotus' case
Owaisi's statement on awarding Bharat Ratna to Advani
Play Icon6:0
Owaisi's statement on awarding Bharat Ratna to Advani

Trending Videos

Muslim religious leader assaulted in MP's Damoh, tension in the area
play icon4:49
Muslim religious leader assaulted in MP's Damoh, tension in the area
PM Modi's speech in Guwahati
play icon8:6
PM Modi's speech in Guwahati
Know how the weather is in Delhi NCR?
play icon11:54
Know how the weather is in Delhi NCR?
Crime branch action on Atishi, notice in 'Operation Lotus' case
play icon7:16
Crime branch action on Atishi, notice in 'Operation Lotus' case
Owaisi's statement on awarding Bharat Ratna to Advani
play icon6:0
Owaisi's statement on awarding Bharat Ratna to Advani