Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP in Kannauj rally

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Before the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi held a joint rally in Kannauj, UP. While addressing the public meeting in this rally, Akhilesh Yadav fiercely targeted BJP. Watch Akhilesh Yadav's speech.

