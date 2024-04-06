Advertisement
Akhilesh Yadav to visit Mukhtar's residence on April 7

Apr 06, 2024
Akhilesh Yadav on Mukhtar Ansari: After the death of mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, politics is not showing any signs of stopping. Recently Owaisi had reached Mukhtar Ansari's house and now Akhilesh Yadav is also going to go. It is being told that Akhilesh Yadav will also visit Mukhtar's grave.

