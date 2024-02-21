trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723435
Akhilesh Yadav's Response On Lok Sabha Seats: 'As Many as We Can Contest, The Maximum

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, when asked about the number of seats the party wants to contest in the Lok Sabha elections, replied, 'As many as we can contest. The maximum.' This statement reflects the party's eagerness to participate actively in the upcoming elections.

