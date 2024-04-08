Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akshay Kumar: Greeting Fans With Warmth At The Gate

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Experience the heartwarming scene as Akshay Kumar extends his warm greetings to fans at the gate! With genuine smiles and appreciation, he creates a memorable moment of connection with his beloved supporters.

All Videos

AAP launches campaign for Lok Sabha elections amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
Play Icon06:19
AAP launches campaign for Lok Sabha elections amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
ED Issues summon to Durgesh Pathak and Kejriwal's personal secretary
Play Icon04:44
ED Issues summon to Durgesh Pathak and Kejriwal's personal secretary
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha
Play Icon11:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge allegation against Sanjay Raut over Khichdi Ghotala
Play Icon02:55
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge allegation against Sanjay Raut over Khichdi Ghotala
Karan Johar's Praise For Kartik Aaryan: A Bollywood Success Story
Play Icon01:08
Karan Johar's Praise For Kartik Aaryan: A Bollywood Success Story

Trending Videos

AAP launches campaign for Lok Sabha elections amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
play icon6:19
AAP launches campaign for Lok Sabha elections amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
ED Issues summon to Durgesh Pathak and Kejriwal's personal secretary
play icon4:44
ED Issues summon to Durgesh Pathak and Kejriwal's personal secretary
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha
play icon11:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge allegation against Sanjay Raut over Khichdi Ghotala
play icon2:55
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge allegation against Sanjay Raut over Khichdi Ghotala
Karan Johar's Praise For Kartik Aaryan: A Bollywood Success Story
play icon1:8
Karan Johar's Praise For Kartik Aaryan: A Bollywood Success Story