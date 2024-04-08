Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Akshay Kumar's Epic Roast Of Ranveer Allahbadia: Internet Crowns Him The Original 'Roast' Master

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
: Prepare to laugh out loud as Akshay Kumar delivers an unforgettable roast of Ranveer Allahbadia! With razor-sharp wit and impeccable timing, Kumar's comedic genius earns him the title of the original 'Roast' King, winning hearts across the internet. Don't miss this hilarious moment that's got social media buzzing with laughter. Video Source: @AwaaraHoon (Twitter)

All Videos

Ananya Panday's Vibrant Look: Spotted In Orange Outfit at Filmistan Studio
Play Icon00:21
Ananya Panday's Vibrant Look: Spotted In Orange Outfit at Filmistan Studio
Know all about Kangana Beef Statekej
Play Icon04:35
Know all about Kangana Beef Statekej
Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur Candidate Kajal Nishad Hospitalised
Play Icon02:55
Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur Candidate Kajal Nishad Hospitalised
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'I know the pain of living under mud roof...',says PM Modi
Play Icon05:13
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'I know the pain of living under mud roof...',says PM Modi
Gopal Rai makes huge claim over launch of AAP Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon02:01
Gopal Rai makes huge claim over launch of AAP Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections

Trending Videos

Ananya Panday's Vibrant Look: Spotted In Orange Outfit at Filmistan Studio
play icon0:21
Ananya Panday's Vibrant Look: Spotted In Orange Outfit at Filmistan Studio
Know all about Kangana Beef Statekej
play icon4:35
Know all about Kangana Beef Statekej
Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur Candidate Kajal Nishad Hospitalised
play icon2:55
Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur Candidate Kajal Nishad Hospitalised
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'I know the pain of living under mud roof...',says PM Modi
play icon5:13
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'I know the pain of living under mud roof...',says PM Modi
Gopal Rai makes huge claim over launch of AAP Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections
play icon2:1
Gopal Rai makes huge claim over launch of AAP Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections