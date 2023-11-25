trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692032
Aligarh's Sachin Laur had got India Flag installed by a friend before martyrdom

|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Rajouri Encounter: Tributes were paid to the captain and soldiers martyred in the encounter with terrorists in Rajouri. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present. Five soldiers including two army officers who were martyred in the Rajouri terrorist attack will not return. When his mortal remains reached his home, mourning spread all around. Seeing the mortal remains of the martyrs wrapped in the tricolor, their families were heartbroken and everyone who saw them had tears in their eyes. Now it has come to light that paratrooper Sachin Laur of Tappal, Aligarh told his friend Had installed tricolor flag at my house.
