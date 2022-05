All about India's fastest trains

The first ever trainset of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for the Delhi-Meerut corridor were recently handed to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). Running on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor the NCRTC claimed that the RRTS trains will be the fastest trains in the country with a top speed of 180 kmph; operational speed of 160 kmph and an average speed of 100 kmph.