All Indians On Board Hijacked Ship Rescued By Indian Navy

Sonam|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
Somalia Hijacked Ship Update: MARCOS commandos of the Navy attacked the pirates and rescued 15 Indians from a ship hijacked off the coast of Somalia.

