All Muslim brothers should go to Shiva temples and offer water - OP Rajbhar

| Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

Kawad Yatra 2024 Controversy: Supreme Court has overturned the decision of the UP government to install name plates on the shops of Kanwar Marg. The Supreme Court has put a stay on this decision of the Yogi government. So OP Rajbhar has also given a controversial statement. He has said, 'All Muslim brothers should go to Shiva temples and offer water'. Politics has intensified on this statement