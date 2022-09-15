NewsVideos

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 5 Reasons why everyone is calling it a 'Baby S'

Mercedes-Benz recenlty launched the 5th generation C-Class sedan in India, produced at the German automaker's production facility in Chakan, Pune. The fifth generation model is fondly named as the 'Baby S', as it gets the luxury quotient, design and features inspired from the S-Class, widely considered as the best luxury car in the world. The new sedan is launched in three variants, namely C 200, C200d and top-end C300d. Here are the top 5 reasons why everyone is calling it a Baby S.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 09:56 AM IST
