All party meeting on Manipur violence today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Manipur Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah called an all-party meeting today to discuss the situation in Manipur. This meeting will be held in Delhi today. In the meeting, there will be a discussion on what steps should be taken to bring normalcy in Manipur.

