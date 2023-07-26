trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640699
Allahabad HC to hold hearing on appeal against ASI Survey

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Gyanvapi Masjid News: The hearing in the Gyanvapi case will continue even today in the Allahabad High Court. Meanwhile, let us inform that there is a temporary ban on the ASI survey till 5 pm today. There will be cross-examination on the petition of the Muslim side. Hearing has started on the ASI survey in Gyanvapi campus. The Muslim side has challenged in the High Court. The Supreme Court has stayed the survey till this evening.
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
