trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640755
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Gyanvapi Masjid News: Gyanvapi-Srinagar Gauri Masjid-Temple case will be heard again at 4 pm regarding the ASI survey. ASI officer has been called in this connection. In fact, the Muslim side had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court against the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid, which is being heard today.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
play icon6:5
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
play icon1:57
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
play icon0:35
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
play icon2:21
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha
play icon4:34
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
play icon6:5
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
play icon1:57
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
play icon0:35
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
play icon2:21
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha
play icon4:34
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha
gyanvapi hearing update,asi survey,gyanvapi asi survey,Gyanvapi case hearing,gyanvapi shivling asi,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi,allahabad high court hearing,allahabad high court on gyanvapi mosque,allahabad high court on gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi mosque survey,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi hearing,gyanvapi mosque case,asi survey at gyanvapi,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,