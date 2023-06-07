NewsVideos
videoDetails

Alliance possible between BJP and JDS over Lok Sabha Elections 2024

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news has come about the Lok Sabha elections 2024. There can be an alliance between BJP and JDS. For this, JDS has demanded four Lok Sabha seats.

All Videos

BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:5
BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:23
"Govt woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on wrestlers protest
MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
3:26
 MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
1:2
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case
1:58
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case

Trending Videos

1:5
BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait demands WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest
1:23
"Govt woke up after so many days, solution must come out": Mahavir Phogat on wrestlers protest
3:26
MP government to seek Indian Army's help to rescue Srishti from Borewell
1:2
Congress party holds press conference in support of wrestlers
1:58
IIT Roorkee submits accident report in Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse case
Lok Sabha Election 2024,Lok Sabha Election 2024 jds bjp,lok sabha election 2024 jds bjp alliance,bjp jds alliance,bjp jds alliance loksabha election 2024,jds bjp alliance news,jds bjp alliance,jds bjp alliance in karnataka 2024,2023 elections in karnataka,lok sabha election breaking,2024 lok sabha election opinion poll latest,2024 election breaking,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,breaking hindi news,Zee,