trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653596
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Amarmani Tripathi Update Breaking: Amarmani and Madhumani Tripathi will be released

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department has given the green light for the release of former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi. The couple is serving a life sentence following their conviction in the murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla. The fateful incident occurred on May 9, 2003, when Madhumita Shukla, a 24-year-old budding poet and reportedly the romantic interest of Amarmani, was fatally shot at close range by two assailants in her two-room apartment in Lucknow’s Paper Mill Colony. She was seven months pregnant at the time.
Follow Us

All Videos

Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Rahul Gandhi Live: Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Rahul Gandhi!
play icon1:44
Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Rahul Gandhi Live: Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Rahul Gandhi!
Asaduddin Owaisi Got Angry On PM Modi LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on PM Modi!
play icon4:31
Asaduddin Owaisi Got Angry On PM Modi LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on PM Modi!
PM Modi Greece Visit Live Updates: Modi in Greece, 'enemy' in panic!
play icon7:24
PM Modi Greece Visit Live Updates: Modi in Greece, 'enemy' in panic!
Chandrayaan-3 ISRO Pragyan Rover: Pragyan came out of lander Vikram's stomach
play icon2:53
Chandrayaan-3 ISRO Pragyan Rover: Pragyan came out of lander Vikram's stomach
Asaduddin Owaisi on PM Modi China: What did Owaisi say to Modi on China?
play icon5:45
Asaduddin Owaisi on PM Modi China: What did Owaisi say to Modi on China?

Trending Videos

Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Rahul Gandhi Live: Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Rahul Gandhi!
play icon1:44
Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Rahul Gandhi Live: Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Rahul Gandhi!
Asaduddin Owaisi Got Angry On PM Modi LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on PM Modi!
play icon4:31
Asaduddin Owaisi Got Angry On PM Modi LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on PM Modi!
PM Modi Greece Visit Live Updates: Modi in Greece, 'enemy' in panic!
play icon7:24
PM Modi Greece Visit Live Updates: Modi in Greece, 'enemy' in panic!
Chandrayaan-3 ISRO Pragyan Rover: Pragyan came out of lander Vikram's stomach
play icon2:53
Chandrayaan-3 ISRO Pragyan Rover: Pragyan came out of lander Vikram's stomach
Asaduddin Owaisi on PM Modi China: What did Owaisi say to Modi on China?
play icon5:45
Asaduddin Owaisi on PM Modi China: What did Owaisi say to Modi on China?
amarmani tripathi news,amanmani tripathi wife,Amarmani Tripathi wife,Amarmani Tripathi wife killed,Amanmani Tripathi,amarmani tripathi interview,amarmani tripathi latest,Amarmani Tripathi release,amarmani tripati,amarmani tripathi latest news,amarmani tripathi life sentence,amarmani tripathi madhumita shukla,Amarmani Tripathi,Madhumani Tripathi,amarmani tripathi madhumita shukla affair,Supreme Court,Breaking News,trending news,big news live,