Amarnath Yatra: One pilgrim dies after falling 300 feet down

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
A 50-year-old pilgrim died on August 18 late at night while returning from the holy Amarnath Cave as he slipped near Kalimata and fell 300 feet down. The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar Shah, was a resident of Tumba village in Rohtas District of Bihar. The pilgrim was rescued jointly by Moutain Rescue Team and the Army, but later on died.
