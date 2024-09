videoDetails

Controversy sparks over illegal mosque built in Shimla

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

The controversy over the illegal mosque in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh is increasing. A bandh has been called today in protest against the police lathicharge on the protesters in Sanjauli yesterday. Shops will be closed from 10 am to 1 pm. Yesterday people were protesting against the illegal mosque. People are adamant on the demand to demolish the mosque.