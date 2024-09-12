Advertisement
Akhilesh Yadav raises questiin on Yogi Government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Sultanpur Encounter Update: Politics in the state has heated up over the encounter of Mangesh Yadav after the Sultanpur robbery incident in UP. Leaders like SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi have opposed Mangesh's encounter. Samajwadi Party has opened a front against the UP government by making serious allegations against the police and administration regarding Mangesh's encounter. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has again targeted the government over the encounters taking place in Uttar Pradesh.

